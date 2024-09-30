Short Interest in First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA) Expands By 40.0%

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the August 31st total of 6,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSEA traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.13. The company had a trading volume of 288 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,049. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $46.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.45. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $9.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average of $8.97.

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.92 million for the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a negative net margin of 42.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.79%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Seacoast Bancorp stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FSEA Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of First Seacoast Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

