Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Grows By 50.0%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,694,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 136,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,433,000 after acquiring an additional 13,118 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 112.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,917. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.97 and its 200 day moving average is $124.01. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $93.45 and a twelve month high of $136.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.70 million, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.318 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.