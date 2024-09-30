Short Interest in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Grows By 25.5%

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the August 31st total of 9,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ohio Valley Banc in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Trading Down 0.7 %

OVBC traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.24. 1,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,394. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average of $23.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 7.85%.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

