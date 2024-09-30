Short Interest in Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PAPL) Declines By 18.2%

Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PAPL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the August 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Pineapple Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN PAPL opened at $0.70 on Monday. Pineapple Financial has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Pineapple Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:PAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter. Pineapple Financial had a negative net margin of 113.63% and a negative return on equity of 113.80%.

Pineapple Financial Company Profile

Pineapple Financial Inc operates as a mortgage technology and brokerage company in Canada. The company provides mortgage brokerage services and technology solutions to Canadian mortgage agents, brokers, sub-brokers, brokerages, and consumers; and mortgage consultation services through field agents. It also operates MyPineapple, a technology platform that allows users to conduct their brokerage services.

