Short Interest in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Decreases By 17.5%

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the August 31st total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 440,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Qudian Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE QD traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $2.15. 201,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,247. The company has a market cap of $431.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00. Qudian has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $2.60.

Institutional Trading of Qudian

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Qudian by 5,018.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,030,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,245 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Qudian by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,435,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 343,294 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Qudian in the 2nd quarter worth $1,918,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qudian by 40.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 569,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 163,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Qudian by 41.4% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 246,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 72,146 shares during the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products. It also provides technology development and services; research and development services; and delivery services.

