Short Interest in SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS) Declines By 12.7%

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the August 31st total of 34,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

SABS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of SAB Biotherapeutics stock opened at $2.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36. SAB Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.34. SAB Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.04% and a negative net margin of 1,450.14%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SABS. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,310,000. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,310,000. 7.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

