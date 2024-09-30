Short Interest in Safestore Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Decreases By 16.9%

Safestore Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,700 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the August 31st total of 334,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,777.0 days.

Safestore Stock Down 1.6 %

SFSHF opened at $11.41 on Monday. Safestore has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05.

Get Safestore alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup raised Safestore to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

About Safestore

(Get Free Report)

Safestore is the UK's largest self storage group with 190 stores on 31 October 2023, comprising 133 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 11 stores in Spain, 11 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.