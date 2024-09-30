Short Interest in Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL) Declines By 24.4%

Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,200 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the August 31st total of 344,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shengfeng Development Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFWL traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 40,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,440. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.47. Shengfeng Development has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $17.51.

Shengfeng Development Company Profile

Shengfeng Development Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides contract logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers business-to-business freight transportation services, such as full truckload and less than truckload; and cloud storage services, including warehouse management, order fulfillment, delivery process management, in-warehouse processing, and inventory optimization management services.

