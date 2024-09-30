Short Interest in Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF) Rises By 20.2%

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the August 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 43.7 days.
Titanium Transportation Group Stock Performance
TTNMF opened at $1.58 on Monday. Titanium Transportation Group has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $1.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62.
About Titanium Transportation Group
