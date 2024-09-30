Short Interest in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Expands By 17.5%

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,300 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the August 31st total of 117,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of UHT traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $45.75. The stock had a trading volume of 55,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 7.93. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12-month low of $32.27 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.46.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 249.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 375.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 71.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Ariadne Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. 64.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

