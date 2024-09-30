Short Interest in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI) Expands By 21.0%

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 562,400 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the August 31st total of 464,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 351,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF by 1,589.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 19,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 18,706 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $1,678,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF by 2,037.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 310,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 296,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

WGMI stock opened at $19.96 on Monday. Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $27.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.34.

About Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (WGMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides active exposure to companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue from bitcoin mining operations and/or services related to bitcoin mining. WGMI was launched on Feb 7, 2022 and is managed by Valkyrie.

