Short Interest in Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) Declines By 13.0%

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the August 31st total of 47,800 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Vislink Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:VISL opened at $6.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.26. Vislink Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.09.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.23% and a negative return on equity of 20.67%.

About Vislink Technologies

Vislink Technologies, Inc provides solutions for collecting live news, sports, entertainment, and news events for the broadcast markets in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers live production products and solutions, such as wireless camera transmitter and receiver products comprising HCAM, a 4K Ultra HD-capable on-camera wireless system; Quantum, an ultra-low latency and waveform agnostic central receiver; IP Link 3.0, a studio-transmitter link system that enables broadcasting service platforms to access monetization opportunities; ViewBack is a lightweight, low-power, low latency, dual-channel diversity receiver-decoder; ultra-compact onboard solutions; and other receiver products, including CRx6, and CIRAS-X6.

