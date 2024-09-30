Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Director Sells C$10,534.21 in Stock

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) Director J. Alberto Arias sold 18,926 shares of Sierra Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total value of C$10,534.21.

J. Alberto Arias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, J. Alberto Arias sold 133,902 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total value of C$93,475.38.

On Friday, August 23rd, J. Alberto Arias sold 75,704 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total value of C$40,759.03.

On Tuesday, August 6th, J. Alberto Arias sold 47,315 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.51, for a total value of C$24,031.29.

On Wednesday, July 31st, J. Alberto Arias sold 38,798 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total value of C$21,067.31.

On Friday, July 26th, J. Alberto Arias sold 83,275 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total value of C$45,293.27.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, J. Alberto Arias sold 47,315 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.62, for a total value of C$29,146.04.

Sierra Metals Price Performance

Shares of Sierra Metals stock opened at C$0.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.79. Sierra Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.34 and a 52 week high of C$1.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$158.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.36.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals ( TSE:SMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. Sierra Metals had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of C$78.71 million for the quarter.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 82% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

