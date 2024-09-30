Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu Sells 53,333 Shares

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 53,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.86, for a total value of C$312,531.38.

Derek Zhihua Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 29th, Derek Zhihua Liu sold 52,500 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total transaction of C$279,247.50.

Silvercorp Metals Price Performance

Shares of TSE SVM opened at C$6.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.91. The firm has a market cap of C$1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.13. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a one year low of C$2.88 and a one year high of C$6.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Silvercorp Metals ( TSE:SVM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$98.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$98.53 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 21.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.4137427 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SVM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.20 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

