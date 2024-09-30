Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Earns Neutral Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $56.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $63.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SMAR. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $56.50 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Smartsheet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.82.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $55.34 on Friday. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $35.52 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $276.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Smartsheet news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $1,035,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,486,096.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 2,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $96,192.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $1,035,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 588,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,486,096.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,763 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

