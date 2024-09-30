Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $0.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.25.
Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sorrento Therapeutics
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.