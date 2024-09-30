Stifel Nicolaus Raises Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target to $1,100.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $952.30.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $924.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 110.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $869.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $782.98. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $392.10 and a fifty-two week high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $668,637.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,510,330.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $668,637.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,510,330.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total value of $2,145,476.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,406 shares in the company, valued at $56,053,481.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,034 shares of company stock worth $48,181,625 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 110,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,508,000 after purchasing an additional 41,487 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,292,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

