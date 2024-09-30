StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Recon Technology Stock Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ RCON opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.01. Recon Technology has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $7.02.
About Recon Technology
