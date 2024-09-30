StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ LOAN opened at $5.48 on Friday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.59. The stock has a market cap of $62.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.17.
Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 56.72%. The business had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter.
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.
