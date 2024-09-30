Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.55.

SPB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of Superior Plus stock opened at C$7.59 on Wednesday. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$7.47 and a 1 year high of C$10.43. The company has a market cap of C$1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.79.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$578.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$710.53 million. Superior Plus had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.5212912 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is presently -1,440.00%.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

