TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded TaskUs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TaskUs from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TaskUs from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TaskUs from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 326.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in TaskUs by 55.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. 44.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TASK opened at $12.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TaskUs has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $17.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.40.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. TaskUs had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $237.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.15 million. On average, analysts forecast that TaskUs will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

