TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Upgraded at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TIXT. TD Cowen cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cibc World Mkts cut TELUS International (Cda) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TELUS International (Cda) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.55.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

TIXT opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $404.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $11.51.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.32 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIXT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 32.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 971.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 68,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TELUS International (Cda)

(Get Free Report)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.