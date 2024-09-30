Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Short Interest Up 19.6% in September

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,380,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the August 31st total of 4,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,658,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, New Street Research raised Tencent to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Get Tencent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tencent

Tencent Price Performance

Tencent stock opened at $57.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $534.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.12. Tencent has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $57.30.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Tencent had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Tencent will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

About Tencent

(Get Free Report)

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company's consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.