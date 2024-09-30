Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Short Interest Update

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,200 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the August 31st total of 293,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Tenet Fintech Group Price Performance

Shares of PKKFF opened at $0.06 on Monday. Tenet Fintech Group has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Tenet Fintech Group had a negative net margin of 466.30% and a negative return on equity of 93.43%. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter.

About Tenet Fintech Group

Tenet Fintech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytics and AI-based services to small-and-medium businesses and financial institutions. It offers Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members.

