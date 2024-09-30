The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

LSXMK stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,405,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,904 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 66.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,512,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,170 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,139,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,573,000 after buying an additional 181,340 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,751,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,394,000 after buying an additional 495,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,318,000 after buying an additional 774,684 shares in the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

