THG Plc (OTCMKTS:THGPF) Short Interest Update

THG Plc (OTCMKTS:THGPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,020,800 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the August 31st total of 8,383,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

THG Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of THGPF stock opened at C$0.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.82. THG has a fifty-two week low of C$0.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.79.

Get THG alerts:

THG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through THG Beauty, THG Nutrition, and THG Ingenuity segments. The THG Beauty segment manufactures and retails skincare, haircare, cosmetics, body care, and fragrance; and operates spa and experience venues, as well as luxury clothing and homeware.

Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.