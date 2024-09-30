THG Plc (OTCMKTS:THGPF) Short Interest Update

THG Plc (OTCMKTS:THGPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,020,800 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the August 31st total of 8,383,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
THG Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of THGPF stock opened at C$0.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.82. THG has a fifty-two week low of C$0.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.79.
THG Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than THG
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.