TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTC) Short Interest Up 25.8% in September

TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TMT Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in TMT Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,229,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in TMT Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $993,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in TMT Acquisition by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TMT Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of TMT Acquisition by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 118,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 18,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

TMT Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

TMTC stock opened at $11.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.96. TMT Acquisition has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $11.25.

TMT Acquisition Company Profile

TMT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

