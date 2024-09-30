Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $46.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.33.

NYSE TNL opened at $46.59 on Thursday. Travel + Leisure has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $49.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.71.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.20 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.83%.

In related news, insider Amandine Robin-Caplan sold 3,246 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $135,812.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Amandine Robin-Caplan sold 3,246 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $135,812.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,193 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $93,158.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNL. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2,759.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

