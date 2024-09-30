Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.81.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius Research began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $444,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 247,108 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,214,000 after buying an additional 27,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBER opened at $75.75 on Monday. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The stock has a market cap of $158.28 billion, a PE ratio of 122.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.64.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

