Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Short Interest Update

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the August 31st total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Utah Medical Products Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:UTMD opened at $66.74 on Monday. Utah Medical Products has a 52-week low of $65.60 and a 52-week high of $89.15. The firm has a market cap of $235.46 million, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.09.

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 33.56%.

Utah Medical Products Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utah Medical Products

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTMD. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products during the second quarter valued at $413,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Utah Medical Products by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 116,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after buying an additional 46,427 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Utah Medical Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,039,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 5.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.