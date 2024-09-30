Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Short Interest Update

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the August 31st total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Utah Medical Products Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:UTMD opened at $66.74 on Monday. Utah Medical Products has a 52-week low of $65.60 and a 52-week high of $89.15. The firm has a market cap of $235.46 million, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.09.
Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 33.56%.
Utah Medical Products Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utah Medical Products
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTMD. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products during the second quarter valued at $413,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Utah Medical Products by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 116,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after buying an additional 46,427 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Utah Medical Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,039,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 5.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.
Utah Medical Products Company Profile
Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.
