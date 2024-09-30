Valmet Oyj (OTC:VLMTY) Declares $0.75 Dividend

Valmet Oyj (OTC:VLMTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, September 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.7484 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.

VLMTY stock opened at C$29.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.07. Valmet Oyj has a fifty-two week low of C$21.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.24.

Valmet Oyj develops and supplies process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries in North America, South America, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Process Technologies segment offers pulping process equipment, process islands and complete pulp mills, individual board, tissue and paper machine sections, complete production lines and machine rebuilds, boiler islands, power plants, heating plants, environmental solutions, and technologies for converting biomass to fuels, chemicals, and materials.

