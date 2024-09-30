Valmet Oyj (OTC:VLMTY) Declares $0.75 Dividend

Valmet Oyj (OTC:VLMTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, September 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.7484 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.
Valmet Oyj Price Performance
VLMTY stock opened at C$29.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.07. Valmet Oyj has a fifty-two week low of C$21.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.24.
