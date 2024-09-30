Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Short Interest Down 17.4% in September

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the August 31st total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 679,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Varex Imaging Stock Performance

Shares of VREX opened at $11.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.66. The firm has a market cap of $487.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.56. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Varex Imaging had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $209.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Varex Imaging will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Shubham Maheshwari bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.82 per share, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,601.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,578 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $32,302.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 275 shares in the company, valued at $3,445.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Shubham Maheshwari acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.82 per share, with a total value of $108,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,601.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VREX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 424.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 66,235 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 287.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 165,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 122,488 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 357,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after buying an additional 26,411 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Varex Imaging in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

