Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $60.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $55.00.

VIST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Vista Energy from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vista Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.80.

Vista Energy stock opened at $45.97 on Friday. Vista Energy has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $52.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day moving average is $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.66). Vista Energy had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company had revenue of $396.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vista Energy will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Energy by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Energy by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Vista Energy by 5,683.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

