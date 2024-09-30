Wajax (TSE:WJX) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to “Hold”

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Wajax (TSE:WJX – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WJX. Scotiabank set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Wajax and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. National Bankshares set a C$26.00 target price on Wajax and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Wajax from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Wajax from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$28.75.

Wajax Trading Down 1.0 %

TSE:WJX opened at C$25.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Wajax has a 12 month low of C$23.15 and a 12 month high of C$34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$554.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.53.

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$568.30 million for the quarter. Wajax had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 3.32%. Research analysts predict that Wajax will post 3.8709677 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wajax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.73%.

Wajax Company Profile

Wajax Corporation provides equipment, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; marine, off and on highway engines, and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, mulchers, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

