WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Short Interest Up 25.0% in September

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
WCF Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %
OTCMKTS:WCFB opened at $6.82 on Monday. WCF Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.73.
WCF Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st.
WCF Bancorp Company Profile
WCF Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and saving accounts; certificates of deposit; personal, mortgage, business, agricultural, and commercial real estate loans; debit and credit cards; and other products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WCF Bancorp
- What are earnings reports?
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for WCF Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WCF Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.