Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP) Plans $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.
Wintrust Financial Stock Up 0.1 %
Wintrust Financial stock opened at $25.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average of $24.95. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $25.48.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wintrust Financial
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Top 5 ETFs to Own Now and Into 2025
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Watch These 3 Former Short-Squeeze Stocks for a Big Rally
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.