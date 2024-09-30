Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP) Plans $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $25.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average of $24.95. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $25.48.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

See Also

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

