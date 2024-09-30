Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Update

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the August 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Wynn Macau Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of WYNMY opened at $8.12 on Monday. Wynn Macau has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.35.

Wynn Macau Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.0818 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Wynn Macau’s previous dividend of $0.08. Wynn Macau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.05%.

Wynn Macau Company Profile

Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; and food and beverage outlets.

