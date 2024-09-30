Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

Xcel Brands stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. Xcel Brands has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $0.71.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 million. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 179.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Brands will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Xcel Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $600,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Xcel Brands by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 145,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Xcel Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.