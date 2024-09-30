Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Stock Performance
Xcel Brands stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. Xcel Brands has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $0.71.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 million. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 179.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Brands will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Xcel Brands
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
