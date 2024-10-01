Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) and The Competition Critical Comparison

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Free Report) is one of 1,026 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Actinium Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Actinium Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Competitors 7238 20179 47071 1106 2.56

Actinium Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $11.40, suggesting a potential upside of 506.38%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 61.31%. Given Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Actinium Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actinium Pharmaceuticals N/A -101.69% -48.91% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Competitors -3,638.22% -299.82% -32.35%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Actinium Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Actinium Pharmaceuticals and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Actinium Pharmaceuticals $81,000.00 -$48.82 million -1.10 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Competitors $2.49 billion $147.94 million -4.34

Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Actinium Pharmaceuticals. Actinium Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.5% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ peers have a beta of 0.85, indicating that their average stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Actinium Pharmaceuticals peers beat Actinium Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops antibody radiation conjugates and other targeted radiotherapies intended to improve outcomes for people who have failed existing oncology therapies. Its Iomab-B is an induction and conditioning agent prior to bone marrow transplant in patients with relapsed and refractory acute myeloid leukemia (r/r AML). The company focuses on advancing its development for product candidate Actimab-A, a therapeutic agent that has demonstrated potential activity in r/r AML patients. In addition, it engages with the National Cancer Institute under the cooperative research and development agreement for the development of Actimab-A in AML and other myeloid malignancies. Its Iomab-ACT, a next generation conditioning candidate, is being developed for improving patient access and outcomes for curative cell and gene therapies. Further, the company’s research and development activities primarily focus on advancing various preclinical programs for solid tumor indications. The company holds approximately 235 patents and patent applications, including various patents related to the manufacture of the isotope Ac-225 in a cyclotron. The company is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.