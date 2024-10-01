ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE) Short Interest Up 8.8% in September

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,500 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the August 31st total of 85,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 93,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:ADSE opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.62. ADS-TEC Energy has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $13.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADS-TEC Energy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

