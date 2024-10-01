Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Short Interest Down 7.6% in September

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the August 31st total of 50,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 59.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 309,561 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,214,000 after acquiring an additional 116,020 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 613.4% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 12,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 49,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 21,417 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 811.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 8,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 86,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,696,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $164.08 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $265.20 billion, a PE ratio of 241.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

