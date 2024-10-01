AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the August 31st total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 877,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
AECOM Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE:ACM traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.59. 560,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,587. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,139.89, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. AECOM has a 12-month low of $74.40 and a 12-month high of $104.63.
AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.
AECOM Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of AECOM
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in AECOM by 25.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of AECOM by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC grew its position in shares of AECOM by 323.8% in the 2nd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on ACM. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AECOM
AECOM Company Profile
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.
