AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the August 31st total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 877,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AECOM Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ACM traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.59. 560,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,587. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,139.89, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. AECOM has a 12-month low of $74.40 and a 12-month high of $104.63.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -977.78%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in AECOM by 25.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of AECOM by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC grew its position in shares of AECOM by 323.8% in the 2nd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ACM. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

