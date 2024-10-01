Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Aeterna Zentaris Trading Down 1.3 %
AEZS stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.53. Aeterna Zentaris has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $12.00.
About Aeterna Zentaris
