American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW) Short Interest Update

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the August 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
American Rebel Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AREBW opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. American Rebel has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.
American Rebel Company Profile
