Analysts Set Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Target Price at $7.83

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDE shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CDE

Institutional Trading of Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining Trading Down 3.5 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDE. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 831.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

CDE opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average of $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $7.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.64.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $222.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Coeur Mining

(Get Free Report

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.