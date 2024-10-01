Analysts Set Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Target Price at $7.83

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.83.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDE shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.
CDE opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average of $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $7.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.64.
Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $222.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.
Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.
