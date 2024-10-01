Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 523,200 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the August 31st total of 561,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Apollomics stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 130,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Apollomics at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollomics Stock Performance

Shares of APLM stock opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.29. Apollomics has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $3.71.

Apollomics Company Profile

Apollomics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to eradicate cancer. The company’s products portfolio includes Vebreltinib (APL-101), an oral active, highly selective c-Met inhibitor, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; APL-102, an oral active, small molecule Multiple Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor, which is in a in a Phase 1 clinical trial to inhibit various kinases that are aberrantly activated in cancer cells; and APL-122, a tumor inhibitor candidate, targeting ErbB1/2/4 signaling pathwaysthat is in Phase 1 dose escalation clinical trials to treat cancers within the brain.

