Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 888,600 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the August 31st total of 787,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 450,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Blockchain by 108.5% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,684,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 876,406 shares during the last quarter. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ ARBK opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $69.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.88. Argo Blockchain has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
