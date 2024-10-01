Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AORT. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Artivion from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Artivion from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Artivion from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Shares of Artivion stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -113.71 and a beta of 1.74. Artivion has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $29.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.63.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $98.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.70 million. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Artivion will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony B. Semedo sold 9,709 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $242,627.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,633.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Artivion news, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 3,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $84,083.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 161,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,294.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony B. Semedo sold 9,709 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $242,627.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,159 shares in the company, valued at $853,633.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,679 shares of company stock worth $626,518. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Artivion by 4.7% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,793,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,658,000 after acquiring an additional 124,725 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Artivion by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Artivion in the second quarter valued at about $366,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Artivion by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 87,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Finally, RW Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artivion in the second quarter worth $219,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

