ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,800 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the August 31st total of 334,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,559.0 days.

ASMPT Price Performance

OTCMKTS ASMVF opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. ASMPT has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $12.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.38.

ASMPT Company Profile

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, silver sintering, and laser grooving and dicing.

