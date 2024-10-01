Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Price Target Cut to C$6.50

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ATH. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.21.

TSE:ATH opened at C$4.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.08. Athabasca Oil has a 1-year low of C$3.36 and a 1-year high of C$5.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of C$401.74 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Athabasca Oil will post 0.5396825 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Karla Dawn Ingoldsby sold 215,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.57, for a total transaction of C$1,198,879.20. In other news, Senior Officer Karla Dawn Ingoldsby sold 215,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.57, for a total value of C$1,198,879.20. Also, insider Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 259,700 shares of Athabasca Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.38 per share, with a total value of C$1,396,848.39. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

